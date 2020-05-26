RIVER FALLS — UW System President Ray Cross announced Tuesday that Connie Foster of River Falls will serve as interim chancellor at UW-River Falls, where she previously spent nearly 25 years and which she once led in the same leadership role.
Foster's appointment is in response to the upcoming departure of UW-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen, who announced last week that he is leaving to become president of Missouri Southern State University, effective July 1, the same day Foster will take the helm.
“I am humbled and honored to serve as interim chancellor at UW-RF,” Foster said in a news release. “We are operating in a challenging and unpredictable environment. I look forward to talking with Chancellor Dean Van Galen and the many faculty and staff who are hard at work planning our path forward.”
During her previous tenure at UW-River Falls, Foster initially served as a professor of health and human performance, gymnastics coach and women’s athletic director, eventually becoming overall athletic director and chair of the Health and Human Performance Department. She also held the roles of dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies and interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. She served as interim chancellor for 10 months, following the departure of Chancellor Don Betz in 2008.
“I am very supportive of the selection of Connie Foster as UW-River Falls’ interim chancellor. She has had a distinguished career of leadership and service on the campus and is widely respected,” Van Galen said.
After leaving UW-River Falls in 2009, Foster founded a facilitation and consulting business where her work has primarily focused on strategic and academic planning at institutions of higher education. Her consulting work has provided Foster an opportunity to remain involved with UW-River Falls. She worked during the 2019-20 academic year to facilitate external stakeholder engagement as part of the campus’s new strategic plan process.
Originally from California, Foster earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University-Long Beach and her master’s degree in sport psychology at the University of Southern California. Foster obtained her Ph.D. in sport psychology at the University of Minnesota.