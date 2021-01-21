EAU CLAIRE — A $1.5 million donation from the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation announced on Thursday is the largest donation to the project to renovate and expand Eau Claire's public library.
The latest donation adds to the family's legacy of supporting local institutions. The library already bears the foundation's name from a $320,000 contribution made in 1974 to build the facility at 400 Eau Claire St.
"As president of National Presto Industries, my grandfather, Lew Phillips, was committed to making Eau Claire a desirable place to work and live to both attract and retain employees. He also believed strongly in assisting significant projects that had widespread community support," said Maryjo Cohen, president of the foundation and National Presto Industries. "The contribution to the library's renovation and expansion is consistent with that philosophy.”
Including community donations and $11.5 million contributed by the city government, the building project has reached 93% funding of its $18.5 million budget, according to a library news release.
"With our other major donors and almost 600 community members, Eau Claire has demonstrated its willingness to make a major financial investment in the future of the library," said Bob Eierman, president of the library board and co-chairman of the Story Builder fundraising campaign.
Fundraising continues for the remaining money yet to be raised. Construction is scheduled to begin in May.