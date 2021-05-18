The nonprofit Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has opened a new fund that will support Eau Claire school district students in special education, the foundation announced Tuesday.
The school board on Monday approved a contract with Rhom Construction of Eau Claire to renovate a space for the transition program, which serves older special education students.
The board in March voted to lease a space at 2132 EastRidge Center on Hastings Way in Eau Claire to house the district’s transition program for 18- to 21-year-olds. The program teaches older special education students about independent living, social skills, employment and advocating for themselves.
The district is paying to lease and renovate the building, while volunteers are fundraising to outfit the program with furniture, appliances and other items, according to the foundation.
The community-based transition program is called GATEWAYS (Grow, Achieve, Transition, Empower, Working At Your Success), according to the foundation.
“Having this program as an option for students that continue to receive special education services past the age of 18 gives us the ability to provide students with an age-appropriate setting that help these young adults develop skills and knowledge to lead empowered meaningful lives and achieve their lifelong goals,” said Mandy Van Vleet, the district's executive director of special education, in a news release.
Students are anticipated to start using the new building in the fall.
To donate to the public school foundation's new fund, visit the ECPSF website at www.ecpsfound.org, search “gateways”, or contact Executive Director Sarah French at (715) 852-3015 or at sarahfrench@ecpsfound.org.