Different options for replacing the broken Wilson Park fountain will be shown at a Thursday night meeting intended to solicit public feedback from Eau Claire residents.
The fountain design workshop will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the North Conference Room at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
This is the second in a series of four workshops intended to give the public a voice in a water feature that will replace the park fountain that broke a year ago.
For more on the project and the public input process, go online to tinyurl.com/y6xwcoo3.