Four adults were arrested and a child was taken into protective custody on Monday evening during a traffic stop in Blair.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 7:52 p.m. on Olson Street, and a K9 unit signaled that there were narcotics present, according to a news release from the Blair Police Department.
A search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested driver Carl R. Luther, 40, and passengers Katina L. Russo, 46, Travis T. Turnmire, 43, and Rosalie K. Hale, 41, on multiple charges.
All four adults in the vehicle were arrested for methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and bail jumping. Luther also faces a charge of second-offense drunken driving with a minor in the vehicle. Hale also was charged with marijuana possession.
Also in the car was a juvenile, who was taken into protective custody by the Trempealeau County Human Services Department.