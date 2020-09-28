AUGUSTA -- The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is partnering with the Augusta Community Center to host a community COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Augusta Community Center, 616 W. Washington St.
Testing through the collection site will be free of cost, according to a news release from the Health Department.
The following should be tested:
• Anyone from the Augusta community who wants a test.
• Anyone from any community who is sick with any of these symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell are eligible for nasal swab testing.
• Anyone who is a close contact to someone who tested positive (people who have been asked to quarantine), even if they feel healthy.
People under age 18 will need a parent present to consent to be tested. Registration the day of the event is encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Here is other information related to testing:
• Following testing, people who are sick should stay home and separate from others as much as possible until they get their results. People who do not feel sick should continue to keep 6 feet from others, wash their hands often and not spend time with people that are sick.
• People who test positive will receive a phone call. People who test negative will get an email with their test result.
For more information about the event, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425.
For more information about symptoms and testing, visit bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.