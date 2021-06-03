EAU CLAIRE — Parking fees are waived this weekend at all Eau Claire County parks and boat landings.
Those entry fees will not be charged on Saturday and Sunday at all seven parks and Tower Ridge Recreation Area, according to a news release from the county’s Parks & Forest Department.
Also, camping fees will be waived today and Saturday at Coon Fork County Park, E25501 Highway CF, east of Augusta.
Campsite reservations previously made for those days will be honored, but remaining sites will be available on a first come, first served basis. All campers must check in at the campground office before occupying a site.
While the standard camping fee won’t be collected, people using a site with electricity will be charged $5 a night.
Waiving fees once is year is part of the County Board’s effort to encourage more people to try out the public parks and camping areas.