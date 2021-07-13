EAU CLAIRE — Free well water screenings will be offered next week at the state Department of Natural Resources booth at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire.
During the event, which runs July 20 through 22, the DNR will offer on-the-spot nitrate screenings of water samples at booth 587.
Those interested in free screenings are asked to bring one cup of well water in a clean container. Test results will be available within a few minutes.
"Nearly one in every 10 private wells in Wisconsin may contain high levels of nitrate," Marty Nessman, DNR's private water supply section chief, said in a news release.
Nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin's groundwater. Infants and pregnant women should not drink water with nitrate-nitrogen levels greater than 10 milligrams per liter.
Parts of the state with higher concentrations of agriculture or septic systems generally have more nitrate issues, the news release stated. Areas with sandy soils or fractured bedrock near the surface also are more prone to groundwater contamination.