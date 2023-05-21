CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Holcombe man accused of child sexual assault and who was a fugitive for nearly 10 years, has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.
He was brought back to Chippewa County by U.S. Marshals on the decade-old charges.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Holcombe man accused of child sexual assault and who was a fugitive for nearly 10 years, has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.
He was brought back to Chippewa County by U.S. Marshals on the decade-old charges.
Randy M. Cain, 66, appeared via video for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Friday on charges of child enticement and fourth-degree sexual assault, which were filed June 7, 2013. He also is charged with bail jumping after failing to appear in court.
Court commissioner Kari Hoel set a $200,000 cash bond, and she set a new court date of June 7 before Judge James Isaacson. If Cain posts bond, he cannot have any contact with his victims. Defense attorney Kirby Harless requested a $10,000 cash bond.
Cain now has an address in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but he previously lived in the Holcombe area. When he didn’t appear in court in July 2013, he forfeited a $5,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a boy, who was 16 at the time, told investigators that Cain sexually touched him on May 2, 2013, at a home on 267th Street in the town of Lake Holcombe.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said that Cain recently visited the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic. Newell said authorities there realized Cain had the active warrant from Chippewa County.
“He was extradited back from the Dominican Republic. He was brought back to Chippewa County with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals,” Newell said.
Newell was assistant district attorney in 2013 and filed the initial charges in the matter. He learned from reliable sources years ago that Cain had likely fled to the Dominican Republic. He asked for the $200,000 cash bond at Friday’s hearing, which was granted.
“This case concerned me back in 2014. In 2017, I filed a felony bail jumping charge,” Newell said. “We received information in 2014 that he had resources he was living on, by which he could continue to live there.”
Newell said he will be contacting the victim and letting him know that Cain is finally in custody.
“The important thing to me, when you find someone who has been gone a long time, is to finally give the victim some closure,” Newell said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.