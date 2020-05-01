In four weeks of granting, the emergency grant cycle supported by the Quick Response Community Fund has distributed $274,491 to 42 Eau Claire area nonprofits.
The fund was established by the Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. According to a news release:
The fourth week of granting was made possible in large part through Market & Johnson, which donated $15,000, as well as the M&J Employee Impact Fund, which contributed $10,000. More than $50,000 was awarded to 13 nonprofits.
In Phase 1 the Quick Response Community Fund supported nonprofits that serve community members suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It also addressed urgent operational needs caused by the pandemic.
Phase II will be launched in the near future with a primary focus on steps toward recovery for nonprofits serving populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic’s economic consequences.
Phase II will be supported by a matching grant challenge initiated by Royal Credit Union, the Dick and Marlene Cable Family Fund, the Larson Family Fund and two anonymous donors. Special thanks go to Charter Bank for its $25,000 donation, which was doubled as a result of this match.
Additional gifts to the Quick Response Community Fund are appreciated. Because ECCF is covering administrative fees, 100% of donations will support local nonprofits. To offer a gift or for more information, visit www.eccfwi.org.