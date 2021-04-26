AUGUSTA — The fundraising goal has been met by a group of area residents who want to place a historical marker at the 83-year-old Lake Eau Claire dam.
Dale Zank, a member of the Augusta Historical Society, said Monday that $5,000 has been raised for a large bronze-cast marker for the dam.
The historical marker will be placed south of the dam and west of the clubhouse at Lake Eau Claire County Park.
The Wisconsin Historical Society gave approval for a historical marker for the dam as long as local supporters could raise the money to pay for the marker.
There are more than 550 historical markers at locations across the state.
An official historical marker is already at the Dells Mill, which is just two miles from the Lake Eau Claire dam.