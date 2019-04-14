Engine failure is suspected after a garage and its contents burned Sunday in rural Eau Claire.
According to a news release from the Township Fire Department:
At 2:27 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 128 Canterbury Road. Upon arriving on scene, there was a small amount of smoke coming from a closed garage.
When crews entered the garage, they found an engine compartment of a car on fire. The fire was attacked and under control in a short amount of time.
The cause of the fire appears to be an engine failure.