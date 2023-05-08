EAU CLAIRE — A gas explosion Monday afternoon blew out the windows of an Eau Claire residence, firefighters say, and only minor injuries were reported.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The incident occurred at 1:21 p.m. Monday at 1117 E. Tyler Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find the windows blown out of a one-story wood-framed residence with no visible smoke or fire.
Two occupants were treated and released at the scene.
High levels of combustible gas were found throughout the home. Utilities were quickly secured and the home was ventilated.
The cause of the incident, which caused about $100,000 damage, is under investigation.
