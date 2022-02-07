EAU CLAIRE — Consumers' pain at the pump continued with gas prices jumping 11 cents a gallon in Eau Claire over the past week, according to a new report by AAA.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Eau Claire stood at $3.34 on Monday.
That's 30 cents higher than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago, AAA reported.
Monday's Eau Claire price was 13 cents a gallon higher than the Wisconsin average of $3.21, which was up about 9 cents per gallon over the past week.
Of the eight major Wisconsin cities for which AAA reported gas pricing trends on Monday, Eau Claire recorded the highest price, while Appleton had the lowest at $3.11.
Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive up the price of oil, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, or nearly $30 more than in August, AAA reported.
The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil at the same time that concern is mounting that Russia could react to potential Western sanctions prompted by its actions toward Ukraine by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market, with both factors putting upward pressure on prices.
The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.44 — eight cents more than a week ago and 14 cents more than a month ago — with the surge showing no sign of slowing. AAA said. Gas was last this expensive in 2014.
"This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S," AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz said in a news release. "And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump."
New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that gasoline demand dropped from 8.51 million barrels per day to 8.23 million barrels per day. Usually, an increase in total stocks and a decrease in demand puts downward pressure on pump prices, but the rising cost of oil continues to push prices higher instead. If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit, AAA said in the release.