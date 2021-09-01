ALTOONA — Pumpkins weighing in excess of 1,000 pounds will be featured in a festival returning to a city park later this month.

The River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 in Altoona's River Prairie Park.

The festival will feature a weigh-off of giant pumpkins entered by growers competing for prizes worth a total of $13,000, according to a news release on the event.

Of the entries last year, there were 20 that weighed more than 1,000 pounds. However, the heaviest pumpkin weighed just over a ton.

In addition to giant produce on display, the festival will feature a pumpkin-themed dessert contest, rubber ducky race, pumpkin decorating for children and a fun run.

For more information on the event, go to rpgiantpumpkinfest.com.