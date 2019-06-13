MENOMONIE — A Glenwood City man has been charged in Dunn County Court with driving a moped while drunk in Menomonie.
Nathan S. Voeltz, 45, was charged with driving while intoxicated, fifth offense; possession of THC, second or further offense; possessing drug paraphernalia; and operating with a revoked license.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 18 two Menomonie police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man with a head injury on the Stokke Trail in Menomonie.
Voeltz smelled of marijuana when the officers arrived, and he was still straddling a tipped-over red Honda Spree moped on the east side of the trail.
Officers found a can of beer in a storage compartment of Voeltz’s moped.
A man and a woman said they were biking on the trail, found Voeltz after the crash and called 911.
Voeltz tried to walk away when law enforcement told him to stop and put his hands behind his back; he resisted an officer’s attempt to handcuff him.
Officers also found a glass pipe, grinder and a bag of about two grams of marijuana on Voeltz.