ELLSWORTH -- A 33-year-old Glenwood City man suffered undetermined injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday near River Falls.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday of the crash on Highway 29 east of 850th St. in the town of River Falls.
It was determined Matthew Larson was operating a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Highway 29. Larson lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch and rolled multiple times.
Larson was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance Service to River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office also was assisted by the River Falls Fire Department, River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.