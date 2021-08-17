Sorry, an error occurred.
HUDSON — Two Glenwood City residents died earlier this week from injuries sustained in an ATV crash that happened on Aug. 5 in St. Croix County.
John F. Jarvis, 57, died Sunday, and Pamela J. Jarvis, 58, died early Monday, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
They had received treatment at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., for the serious injuries they sustained in the crash.
The crash happened when a pickup truck struck the ATV at about 4:28 p.m. on Aug. 5 while both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway E in the town of Springfield.
The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, Jessica M. Hansen, 29, of Menomonie, was treated and released at the scene of the crash.
Neither of the ATV riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
