ELLSWORTH — A 47-year-old Glenwood City woman died after she lost control of her vehicle Sunday in the Pierce County town of Martell.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 12:27 a.m. Sunday of the one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highways 63 and Y.
It was determined that Brenda Westbrook, 47, of Glenwood City was traveling northbound in her 2003 Dodge pickup on 63 near the intersection with Y. Westbrook traveled left of center and entered the west shoulder of the highway. The vehicle subsequently rolled over, and Westbrook was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene by Pierce County deputy medical examiner Jenny Scott.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.