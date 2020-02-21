In 1953, Joe and Virgie See and their three preschool daughters were living in a 1-bedroom cold-water Chippewa Falls apartment when they bought a house at 617 Harding St. for $7,000. Even with its unfinished basement and attic, this 1,800-square-foot, 1½ story must have seemed a castle to my parents. They brought five more children home to 617 in 1954, ’56, ’58, ’61 and ’68. I was the last to arrive and the last to leave.
The eight of kids us shared toys and bikes and lumpy beds, sometimes three at a time. We shared one 3-channel-rabbit-eared-TV in the living room (which Mom called the “front-room”) and one black rotary-dial telephone. Though we spanned 19 years, we all learned to read from the same first grade teacher at Holy Ghost Grade School, Mrs. Florence Krumenauer, and at McDonell High School we all learned to type from Sister Paul Marie. We were constantly called by each other’s names at home and school. We wore each other’s clothes and shoes, ate off of one another’s plates, said mean or funny or kind words to one another. We helped each other with homework and outfits, with break-ups and the death of our parents. All at 617 Harding.
After Dad died last spring, we cleaned out the house. Each of us took our own 11x14 framed first communion picture, a little like breaking up the band. This set of eight adorned the front-room wall for years, a focal point that visitors were drawn to and regulars expected. We six girls looked downright angelic in the same lacy dress and veil; two boys wore sport coats with rosary draped hands. That day dividing treasures, all of us — now ages 51 to 70 — posed in front of the bare wall and held up these ghost portraits, a Catholic-school style “before and after,” as if we reached back through time to reclaim our second-grade selves.
Over the next few months we emptied out 617, then painted and polished and put it on the market.
This past Christmas the homing device in my heart kicks in: I drive to Mom and Dad’s.
Once inside, I walk from room to empty room. I open every door and drawer. I peer in at Dad’s last few groceries none of us wants to take away. Hamburger in the freezer and beer in the fridge mean someone still lives here. I un-lid his last tin of coffee and find his metal measuring spoon. I slip it in my pocket, a gift on this lonely first Christmas Day without him.
Dad’s kitchen counter — where we usually set up crockpots filled with holiday ham and cheesy-potatoes and calico beans — is covered with realtors’ cards. I don’t yet know that yesterday’s counteroffer has been accepted.
I think about the three generations of babies welcomed into this house. I was conceived here; 22 years later, so was my son.
I think about the laughing and yelling and swearing that went on at 617, the slammed doors and the lullabies, all the dancing in this kitchen, all the kissing and hugging — hello, goodbye, please stay— that occurred on both sides of this back door. These phrases rush through my head like a love song for 617.
I think about all the suppers we wolfed down so we might be the first to get seconds. Every kid touched every piece of chicken to find the right one, and we fought over the heart and gizzard even though half of us didn’t care. We retold stories and jokes until they were as familiar as our worn dining table.
- I think about all the parties at 617. Card parties, neighbor parties, birthday and holiday parties, backyard and garage parties that streamed into the house after dark. Or the party for one my father held each night when he escaped to his basement den, brandy old-fashioned in hand, wood stove roaring, “MASH” reruns blaring, Mom shouting from the top of the stairs, “How many drinks did you have?”
He always called back, “Two.” She teased him: “You can’t count past 2.”
Now in the empty basement I consider how this interaction embodied their relationship. I think about Dad’s whistling, his wet pucker and shrill off-key tune — something from last Sunday’s mass or an 8-track he scored at a thrift sale — that filled this house after every fight and meant “all is OK.”
Two people couldn’t be together for seven decades without a little dysfunction. Nor could a family as large as ours not endure fallouts and feuds. I think about one of Anne Lamott’s “12 Truths I Learned from Life and Writing”: “Families are hard, hard, hard, no matter how cherished and astonishing they may also be.”
I’m sitting in my Subaru in Dad’s driveway, metal spoon in hand, when a sister pulls up. Geralynn shares my homing device. Neither of us will say how today our grief feels like wearing a cement overcoat. Instead, we chat through her open car window.
On Jan. 18, a week before 617 is sold, my family gathers at Holy Ghost Church — what Dad loved calling “Holy Goat.” This would have been his 94th birthday. Mass is being offered in Dad’s name, and afterward we’re having a party.
I feel close to Dad, nestled into the “See pew” where he sat every Sunday for almost 70 years. I think about all the hours he volunteered at this parish and school, all of the See baptisms and first communions and confessions, the confirmations and weddings he witnessed here for his kids and some of his six grandkids and 20 great grandkids — a family that grew to 65 bodies.
Then my mind turns to Dad’s favorite church joke, which should never be told or even thought about in church.
Later tonight at my brother’s, I tell it to my siblings and their spouses in the same voice Joe See used: “So anyway, this guy walks in to work on Monday with two black eyes.” Some are hearing Dad’s joke for the first time. The punchline is an old groaner. Still, I laugh until I cry.
The night before we close on the house, I walk through one last time. Our DNA may live on at 617: sloughed off skin or a strand of hair caught in a drawer. Still, for good measure, I add in permanent marker “The Sees, 1953-2020” on an attic beam — hewn by my father’s hands — solid, enduring.
