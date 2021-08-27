EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Peter Rindal, who had been deputy district attorney for Eau Claire County, to be the county's new top prosecutor.
Rindal is taking over for the remainder of the term left by District Attorney Gary King, who stepped down from the job on Aug. 13.
"Peter Rindal is a great fit for the job. He is a skilled prosecutor with deep roots in his community," Evers said in a news release. "He cares deeply about protecting the public and improving the criminal justice system. I am confident that he will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Eau Claire County."
Rindal's appointment to the position will last until January 2025, when the winner of the November 2024 election for Eau Claire County district attorney will take office.
"I am honored by the confidence Governor Evers has placed in me," Rindal said in the news release. "I am committed to the people of Eau Claire County and I will work hard to keep our community safe and continue to earn the public's trust."
Rindal, a 2009 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, started his legal career with three years as an assistant district attorney in Monroe County before returning to the area where he grew up to continue practicing law.
In fall 2012 joined the Eau Claire offices of law firm Weld, Riley, Prenn & Ricci as a general practice associate. After about a year there, Rindal switched back to being a prosecutor by joining the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office in September 2013 as an assistant district attorney. In February 2015, he was promoted to the newly created position of deputy district attorney for the county.
Rindal, 38, grew up on his family's dairy farm near Fall Creek, and stated in his application that he has purchased land in the county to build a new home as an indication of his long-term plans to stay here.
Others who applied for the position are Eau Claire County assistant district attorney Tiffany Winter and Edward Minser, an assistant district attorney in Chippewa County.
King, who spent more than eight years as Eau Claire County district attorney, announced in mid-July that he would be resigning. King had been under investigation for allegations of workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court, but that probe ended with his resignation.