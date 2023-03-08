CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, where he talked about the need for child care facilities across the state.
The Chippewa Falls YMCA has received $600,345 through the state’s Child Care Counts. Evers said that with the state’s unemployment rate at low levels, people want to go to work, but they need to have available child care.
“It’s not only a benefit for the kids, it’s an absolute benefit for our economy,” Evers said. “(The Chippewa YMCA) is a really great program. It emphasizes how important the child care counts are.”
As part of Evers’ proposed 2023-25 budget, $340 million would be a permanent investment in the Child Care Counts: COVID-19 Stabilization Payment Program, along with $22 million to support the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ innovative “Partner Up!” Program.
“This is critically important for our economy,” Evers said.
Evers said there are a growing number of “child care deserts” where there simply isn’t available programs.
Derek White, YMCA of the Chippewa Valley’s chief executive officer, said the Chippewa Falls site has a capacity for 162 children, where they take infants through age 4. The current enrollment is only 104 and White said the main reason they aren’t at capacity is the lack of workers.
“The governor’s budget specifically helps attract and retain staff,” White said. “Every (business) is experiencing that, it’s not just the Y.”
White said he was glad to have the governor show up, where he literally sat down and played with the toddlers and watched them learn to count.
“The governor is already an advocate for child care. To stop in Chippewa Falls and see the challenges that families have is so important,” White said.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, said child care is the foundation of the community, and it’s key when recruiting businesses and workers to come to the region.
“The number one issue on people’s minds is child care,” Walker said. “The YMCA does a bang-up job of starting them young. It’s good the governor gets a first-hand view of what the community supports and values.”
When asked how people can help get governor’s budget proposals through the Legislature, Evers encouraged people to contact their area legislator and voice support for funding for child care programs.
“They need to know how important it is not only for your organization, but for the kids,” Evers said. “If people care about this issue, they need to continue to be active.”