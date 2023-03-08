Evers

Gov. Tony Evers visited the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley on Wednesday. The visit was aimed at building support for his proposed budget, which includes $340 million for child care.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, where he talked about the need for child care facilities across the state.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA has received $600,345 through the state’s Child Care Counts. Evers said that with the state’s unemployment rate at low levels, people want to go to work, but they need to have available child care.