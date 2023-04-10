EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at UW-Eau Claire on Monday, visiting with health care students while urging for more funding for health care programs across the state.
“Budgets are a reflection of our priorities as a state,” Evers told the crowd of university students and faculty.
Evers touted his plan to invest $100 million to attract and retain health care workers.
“It’s grants going to different organizations to create more health care workers,” Evers said. “$100 million is a lot of money. We need to recognize how important our health care world is.”
Kirsten Johnson, secretary-designee for the state’s Department of Health Services, joined Evers on the visit as they listened to students talk about how pay increases have kept them in their jobs. Students also talked about the challenges of providing health care in increasingly rural settings. Johnson said the proposed funding includes $8 million to train and retain certified nursing assistants.
“We have to make sure we have a robust health care system,” Johnson said.
Evers said health care was changing before the pandemic but “it really shined a light on the issue of health care.”
“Long-term nursing homes had a very difficult time, with many people getting very, very sick and some not making it,” Evers said.
Evers also called on the state Legislature to accept the federal Medicaid expansion.
“Medicaid expansion will expand coverage access to an estimated 89,700 additional people in Wisconsin,” the governor’s budget proposal reads. “It is expected to generate $1.6 billion in savings due to enhanced federal funds. As of January 2023, Wisconsin is one of only 11 states that have not chosen to expand their Medicaid programs, which is why this budget seeks to once again accept the federal Affordable Care Act’s provision for Medicaid expansion, ensuring affordable coverage to Wisconsinites with income up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level.”
Evers also called for investing more state dollars in public health agencies on the county level.
“Most people don’t get what public health is,” Evers said. “And counties have received virtually no increases from the state for 15 years.” He added that it amounts to a .04% annual increase for the past 12 to 15 years.
Evers praised the number of youth who voted in the state Supreme Court election last week. With the victory by liberal-leaning judge Janet Protasiewicz, there is an increased likelihood an 1849 state law banning abortion will be overturned. Evers said that law change also will get more students involved in health care and want to practice in Wisconsin.
“This brings health care into focus,” Evers said. “Abortion is health care.”
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt was pleased to have the governor back on campus.
“I’m especially pleased the governor came to UW-Eau Claire to hear about creative ways to expand the health care work force,” Schmidt said after the meeting concluded.