6S4A4876.jpg

Governor Tony Evers and UW-EC Chancellor James Schmidt talk to a room full of guests Monday during the Budget Recommendations to Strengthen State’s Healthcare Workforce visit.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers stopped at UW-Eau Claire on Monday, visiting with health care students while urging for more funding for health care programs across the state.

“Budgets are a reflection of our priorities as a state,” Evers told the crowd of university students and faculty.