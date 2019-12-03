MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday his appointment of Melissa Inlow to serve as Clark County district attorney.
Inlow, a criminal prosecutor for more than a decade, is now an assistant district attorney for La Crosse County. She has extensive experience prosecuting white collar crimes and sensitive victim crimes. She is also a judge advocate in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
“Melissa Inlow has a deep commitment to justice and a long history of service to her community. She possesses great strength and great compassion, a perfect combination for a successful district attorney," Evers said in a news release. "Her experience and dedication will serve Clark County well.”
The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of District Attorney Kerra Stumbris on Oct. 27. Inlow will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2021.
Stumbris called Inlow an experienced and dedicated prosecutor who is well-regarded both personally and professionally.