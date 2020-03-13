The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has mandated all the state's K-12 schools, public and private, close for two weeks, at the direction of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
The move is part of the state's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The closure will begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. "to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators and staff," according to Evers' office.
School districts can choose to close earlier than Wednesday.
The anticipated reopening date is April 6, but that date could change with new information, Evers' office said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department criticized Evers’ move to close schools, saying the decision “is not based on sound information.”
The department said in a news release: “We understand that this creates a lot of community concern and we also have a lot of concern about the impacts to our community … We are shifting to support our schools and employers as they work with their students, families, and employees. This is a very challenging situation that will impact many people in our community.”
The Eau Claire school board is slated to meet tonight to discuss the coronavirus, and on Monday is scheduled to discuss employee compensation when schools close, according to meeting documents.
The Wisconsin DHS reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 19. One person has recovered.
“We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed," Evers said in the statement.
In a news release, Wisconsin DHS said the agency “did not make the decision lightly.”
“We understand everyone will be impacted by this and have their lives disrupted, but we need to do this to protect our families and Wisconsin from this outbreak,” the agency said. “Extraordinary measures like closing schools, restricting mass gatherings, and cancelling travel will slow the spread of the disease and help our health care system so those affected can get the care they need.”
There are “early signs” that community spread - signs of the virus spreading without a known source - are beginning to occur in some communities, DHS added in the news release.
This story was updated Friday at 5:19 p.m. to reflect that schools will close Wednesday at 5 p.m., after an announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.