MADISON — One west-central Wisconsin resident was among the 25 pardons announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Jan. 14, and applicants the panel recommended for pardon were forwarded to Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 416 pardons.
Andrea Williams of Neillsville was among those included in the latest round of pardons.
According to the governor's office, Williams was 25 years old when officers found controlled substances in her residence. She has since earned an associate and bachelor’s degree and works for a law firm in Neillsville, where she lives with her family.
"I’m proud to grant these 25 pardons today to recognize the hard work these folks have done in their communities and lives to make amends and give back to their communities," Evers said in a news release. "When we re-established the Pardon Advisory Board in 2019, we knew there were many folks worthy of a second chance who simply didn’t have the opportunity to apply for years. Now, we have surpassed more than 400 pardons in less than three years, and I look forward to continuing to continuing this critically important work."
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.