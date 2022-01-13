MADISON — One west-central Wisconsin resident was among the 54 pardons announced Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Dec. 10, and applicants the panel recommended for pardon were forwarded to Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 391 pardons.
Alison Youngs of Hagar City was among those included in the latest round of pardons
According to the governor's office, Youngs was 21 years old when she was found with a controlled substance in her car. She is now married, owns a successful salon and is a leader in her business community.
“Since the beginning of my administration, we’ve remained committed to granting pardons to eligible individuals, and we intend to continue this momentum into this new year because we know that people are so much more than the sum of their past mistakes,” Evers said in a news release.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.