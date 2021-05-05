MADISON — Two west-central Wisconsin residents were among the 18 pardons announced Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 9, and applicants the panel recommended for pardon were forwarded to Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 192 pardons.
Among those included in the latest round of pardons — and how the governor's office described their cases — are:
• Franklin Brown III, who was 19 when he and a friend broke into a hobby store to steal remote-controlled cars and equipment. In the 15 years since this incident, he has held steady employment, raised a family and strengthened his ties to his community in Boyd.
• Jeffery Ford, who was 17 when he stole tools from a construction site and a truck and was 19 when he fled from the police. After a career in manufacturing, he is now retired and living in Glen Flora.
"I am glad to continue this process of reflection and forgiveness for those who have worked to better their communities and our entire state," Evers said in a news release.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.