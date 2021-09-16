CHIPPEWA FALLS — A grease fire required students at Chippewa Falls High School to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.

A second fire alarm required students to be evacuated a second time, officials said.

According to the Chippewa Falls school district:

A cooking pan in a food classroom, which contained cooking oil, caught fire at 1:20 p.m. Firefighters were called and students were evacuated.

A school staff member used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Firefighters arrived and ventilated the building. Students were allowed back inside at 2:05 p.m.

As students were entering the building, the fire alarm went off again. There was not another fire, but by fire code, the building is required to be evacuated.

Students re-entered the building a second time at 2:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com