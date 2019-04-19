The Menomonie Police Department has issued a green alert for a 30-year-old woman who was last seen Monday in Eau Claire.
According to a news release:
Aimee M. McCaughey is a veteran who is homeless in the Eau Claire and Menomonie area. She suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression. It is unknown whether she has been taking her medication as prescribed. She has a history of self harm and thoughts of suicide, but had not made any threats prior to Monday, when she was last seen in Eau Claire.
McCaughey's phone is turned off and goes straight to voicemail, but may be around Bloomer or Augusta.
McCaughey is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket and grey sweatpants.
McCaughey may be seen in a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle with the Wisconsin license plate ABY8750.
Anyone who sees McCaughey or has any information is asked to call Menomonie police at 715-232-1283.