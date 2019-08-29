A closed Eau Claire restaurant's liquor license is now available for another business to apply for.
Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, 2703 Craig Road, closed in early April and recently surrendered the license that allowed it to serve beer, wine and liquor.
The city is taking applications until noon on Oct. 7 from other businesses interested in obtaining that license.
Applications are available at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St., or through the state Department of Revenue website, revenue.wi.gov.
This is the only regular liquor license currently available and there are just three reserve liquor licenses, which carry a significantly higher first-year cost, that aren't spoken for in Eau Claire.
The scarcity of liquor licenses, which are limited by the state and tied to a city's population, has been a concern lately for the City Council as they are sought-after by new restaurants, taverns and other businesses that consider opening in Eau Claire. In June, the council denied issuing a reserve liquor license to a renovated Eau Claire hotel, saying that it could instead be used by developments on the horizon that could make a bigger impact on the city's economy.
Both the Green Mill and the former Clarion hotel attached to it were demolished earlier this month to make way for new buildings. Eau Claire-based Larson Companies plans to build two new hotels and an as-yet undecided third commercial building on the land.