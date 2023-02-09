MENOMONIE — Padraig Gallagher said Stepping Stones provided 11,000 shelter nights last year to homeless people across Dunn County, between hotel vouchers and at two houses the organization owns that were converted into five apartments. They have a waiting list with 35 people on it, all seeking a warm and safe place to stay.

"These are our community members that are struggling," Gallagher said.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com