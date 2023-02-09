MENOMONIE — Padraig Gallagher said Stepping Stones provided 11,000 shelter nights last year to homeless people across Dunn County, between hotel vouchers and at two houses the organization owns that were converted into five apartments. They have a waiting list with 35 people on it, all seeking a warm and safe place to stay.
"These are our community members that are struggling," Gallagher said.
Gallagher, Stepping Stone executive director, said the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a new 20-bed homeless shelter has been in the works for years and it fills a huge need in the area.
"We're the only general population shelter in the county," he said, adding that 58% of its patrons are Menomonie residents, and 67% are Dunn County residents. "This is huge. This is a very big deal for our community."
Gallagher added it wouldn't have happened without the aid from the Menomonie City Council, the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and area volunteer organizations.
"I can't emphasize enough how important that partnership has been," Gallagher said of the city of Menomonie.
Stepping Stones is located at 1620 Stout Rd. (Highway 12) in Menomonie. About 60 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. In coming weeks, an adjacent building will be torn down and replaced by the new homeless shelter.
Construction of the 6,000-square-foot, $1.6 million facility should be completed and open by November, Gallagher said. It will be a 24-hour facility, meaning people will be allowed to stay all day; some other shelters in the area are closed during the day and homeless people must return each evening.
The building will feature 20 single rooms, rather than a large, communal space. It means they will be able to take both men and women into the building. Each room is roughly six-by-12 feet.
"We did it for health and for safety," Gallagher explained. "And it's a space you can lock the door, and can call your own. Each room will have a shower, a toilet, and a twin bed."
The building also features a kitchen, a commons area dining room and meeting rooms for organizations to provide services, such as workforce development programs, he said. People will be allowed to stay up to two months.
Years of planning
"We started working on plans two years ago," Gallagher said. "We reached out to a consultant for a feasibility study."
Stepping Stones learned in February 2022 that they had won a $1.4 million Neighborhood Investment Grant from the state's Department of Administration, and that got the ball rolling.
"We've been working with the state, the city, and regional planning," Gallagher said. "None of this would have happened without the broader community support."
Kyle Gunderson, a pastor at Cedarbrook Church, served as chairman of the building committee.
"It's been an exciting time being on this team, and think about what resources the homeless need, and be able to put it down on paper," Gunderson said.
Ashley Demuth, Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, called the groundbreaking "a milestone for our community."
"We're all in the business of economic development," Demuth said. "This is creating volunteer opportunities, and it's creating jobs."
Gallagher said they still need to raise about $150,000 by August to finish purchasing furnishings and items inside the shelter.
Because the new building will be for single individuals, the five apartments will still be used with more of an emphasis on families.
Stepping Stones also offers a food pantry for the needy in the area. Gallagher said they distribute 50,000 pounds of food each month from their pantry. In 2022, they averaged 100 new sign-ups for food each month.