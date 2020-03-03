An open house on plans to treat western Wisconsin land to prevent the spread of an invasive insect will be later this month in Dunn County.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will host the meeting at 4 to 6 p.m. on March 18 at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
The local meeting is part of a series of open houses in mid-March in counties where low-flying planes will spray chemicals during late spring and early summer to treat land for the gypsy moth.
The gypsy moth is a nonnative insect with a destructive appetite for many species of trees and shrubs, according to a DATCP news release. It has already been established in the eastern two-thirds of Wisconsin and the treatments are intended to prevent the insect from spreading farther.
In May through July, planes will spray 145,625 acres at 58 select areas in 18 western Wisconsin counties. Those counties are Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Polk, Richland, Rusk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon and Washburn.
For more information on the gypsy moth and the state's control efforts, go to gypsymoth.wi.gov.