EAU CLAIRE — An invasive insect that has been found in parts of the Chippewa Valley is growing in number, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
DATCP caught 99,647 gypsy moths this summer in traps as part of a program to slow the insect's spread. It was the second consecutive year of increases and the most since more than 108,000 were captured in 2017.
Below-normal rainfall in spring and early summer was a factor in the growing numbers of gypsy moths. Dry conditions limited the spread of diseases known to kill the caterpillar stage of the months.
"As a result, more caterpillars survived to adulthood and populations increased for a second consecutive year,” Michael Falk, DATCP’s trapping coordinator, said in a news release.
The majority of the state — 52 out of 72 counties — is under quarantine due to the moth being found there. In this area, which includes Eau Claire County, businesses and residents are required to inspect wood products, patio furniture and other items for moths, their eggs or larvae before moving them to locations that are not under quarantine.
To prevent the gypsy moth from spreading farther west in the state, aerial spraying was done this year in 14 counties, including Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Trempealeau and Rusk.
Officials are asking people to keep an eye open over the winter months for moth egg masses, which are tan, oval or bulb-shaped, and usually a little bigger than a quarter. The egg masses are velvety and are found on trees, vehicles, fences, playground equipment and buildings.
To remove an egg mass, use a putty knife, stiff brush, or similar hand tool and place the mass into warm, soapy water. Soak for a few days and then discard in the trash. You can also spray horticultural oil onto egg masses. Simply crushing an egg mass will not destroy it.