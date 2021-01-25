HAGER CITY — A 32-year-old Hager City man died Saturday evening when his pickup truck went into a ravine.
The Pierce County medical examiner pronounced Anthony Wadsworth dead at the scene of the crash in the town of Trenton near Hager City.
At about 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Wadsworth was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup northbound on Highway 63, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. As the vehicle neared the intersection with 210th Avenue, the truck drove off the roadway and down into a wooded ravine. Wadsworth suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, a Sheriff's Office news release stated on Monday.