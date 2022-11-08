With all precincts reporting, preliminary results show Travis Hakes has won the sheriff's office he narrowly lost out on four years ago.
Hakes, a Republican, received 16,436 votes, according to Chippewa County election returns. enough for a 3,765-vote win over Democrat Chris Kowalczyk. There were 19 write-in votes.
Original story
CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Travis Hakes narrowly lost to incumbent Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk in 2018, he almost immediately heard from people who asked him to run again.
“Consistently, it was almost every day, since that election,” Hakes said late Tuesday night.
Hakes, the Republican candidate for sheriff, had received 11,567 votes (60.2%) to Democratic opponent Chris Kowalczyk’s 7,655 votes (39.8%) late Tuesday. Hakes, 35, of the town of Tilden, won nearly every ward that had reported by the Leader-Telegram’s deadline, with 34 of 46 wards in.
“I’m grateful for the support I had from the community, and my campaign manager, and the core group of people who stepped up,” Hakes said.
If the lead holds up, Hakes said he wants to meet with deputies and jailers today if possible.
“I’m going to go meet with people in the sheriff’s department, so we can put our best foot forward,” Hakes said.
Jim Kowalczyk, who turned 66 in April, will retire when his term ends in January. Like his older brother, Chris Kowalczyk ran as a Democrat.
Doug Ellis was sheriff prior to Jim Kowalczyk, and he publicly endorsed Hakes.
“It was truly heartfelt and heartwarming to get that endorsement,” Hakes said. “Doug Ellis is definitely a very important endorsement for me.”
If Hakes holds on to win, he said it will be because he spent the summer door-knocking and meeting the public.
“It’s been just about every day,” Hakes said of his door-to-door campaign. “I wore out two paris of shoes, knocking on doors.”
Hakes started in law enforcement in 2006, working previously as a reserve officer in the Lake Hallie Police Department, then was a former Elk Mound Police Chief, before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2017. He now serves as a part-time officer in the Cornell Police Department. Hakes also ran for 67th State Assembly seat in 2016, but lost in the primary to eventual winner Rob Summerfield. Along with serving in Cornell, Hakes is a realtor. He also is a certified conceal-carry weapons instructor.
Jim Kowalczyk was elected sheriff in 2006, and won reelection in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Liedl poised to pull off upset
Clerk of Courts challenger Nate Liedl also is trying to win on his second attempt at elected office. Liedl ran against Chippewa County Clerk of Court Karen Hepfler in 2018 and lost. Late Tuesday, Liedl had received 10,709 votes (57.2%) to Hepfler’s 8,018 (42.8%), also with 34 of 46 wards reporting.
Liedl, a Republican, previously worked in the Clerk of Courts office, but was later fired by Hepfler. Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001.
Liedl, 41, of Lake Hallie has an associates degree in paralegal studies.