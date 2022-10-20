CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who turned 66 in April, will retire when his term ends in April. So, it has created an opening with no incumbent.
Kowalczyk's youngest brother, Chris Kowalczyk, is running to replace him. Like his older brother, Chris Kowalczyk is running as a Democrat. He is challenged by Republican Travis Hakes, who lost to Jim Kowalczyk in 2018, but opted to run again.
Chris Kowalczyk joined the Stanley Police Department when he was 19. During his 34 years in law enforcement, Kowalczyk has served in the West Central Drug Task Force, served as lead field training officer, became team leader of the Chippewa County SWAT team and, since 2010, has worked in the investigations division.
Hakes started in law enforcement in 2006, working previously as a reserve officer in the Lake Hallie Police Department, then was a former Elk Mound Police Chief, before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2017. He now serves as a part-time officer in the Cornell Police Department. Hakes also ran for 67th state Assembly seat in 2016, but lost in the primary to eventual winner Rob Summerfield. Along with serving in Cornell, Hakes is a realtor. He also is a certified conceal-carry weapons instructor.
Jim Kowalczyk was elected sheriff in 2006, and won reelection in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Both candidates were sent identical questionnaires about their candidacy.
1. What unique skills do you have that make you best suited to be Chippewa County Sheriff?
Hakes: As a former Chief of Police, I have the administrative experience to lead a team of law enforcement officers. I have advanced training in many areas of law enforcement including open records law, evidence handling, and crisis negotiations. I have always had a community-oriented policing style that will make our department approachable as well as community focused. If elected, I will listen to the people of Chippewa County and put the Serve back into Protect and Serve.
Kowalczyk: At the age of 19, I started my career in law enforcement with the City of Stanley Police. After three years I applied for and was hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. I am blessed to have worked for six honorable sheriffs — including Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, who is not only my brother but also a guide and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who was my supervisor and mentor during my assignment in the West Central Drug Task Force.
Working in the Drug Task Force I was exposed to many multi-jurisdictional investigations, which enabled and grew excellent working relationships with state, federal and local law enforcement agencies and officers. The experience of working at the West Central drug task force definitely helped me to succeed as a law enforcement officer. I continued wearing different hats, taking on special assignments to include lead field training officer, background investigator and participated with the new policy and procedure review committee.
2. If elected, what changes would you make to the office? What areas need improvement? How would policing change, and look different, under your leadership?
Hakes: I will explore options for additional funding to cover narcotics enforcement, including grant funding, so that we can take a more proactive approach to tackling the meth epidemic. We absolutely have to do a better job of combating meth abuse and protecting our children. Under my leadership, our department will have a community-oriented policing focus to strengthen our relationship with those we serve. I will encourage deputies to give back to our community and to foster positive interactions with children and families in our school districts and at community events.
Kowalczyk: I look forward to new ideas to combat drug issues, property crimes and other crimes against our community. Meth, heroin, and new designer synthetic drugs keep changing the way criminals do business. We are working to keep in tune with the latest trends. As those who I have met as victims in criminal investigations would know, my door is open and I welcome ideas to help those not only victimized by crime, but also those who want to make our community better. My experiences as a drug investigator and major crimes investigator have yielded the trust of prosecutors and the courts as evidenced by many criminal convictions.
3. Why should the public vote for you?
Hakes: My leadership training and experience, both during my career as well as outside of law enforcement, have prepared me to lead the department in a positive manner. I will tackle our county's greatest challenges like the meth epidemic. I am committed to having open, clear communication with the community as well as with every member of the department. If you vote for me, I'll keep my word to you and make you proud of that vote every day.
Kowalczyk: I was born and raised in Chippewa County. My parents, Nettie and Donald "Jim" Kowalczyk, instilled the values of honesty, ethics and "hard work" into the person I am today. Brenda and I are proud to have raised two beautiful and talented daughters who have graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and embarked on their careers.
Seek out the people who have worked with each candidate — not only the officers, but the victims, the witnesses, and the offenders. The communities where we served will be our greatest critics — what will those communities have to say? Talk to people in where each candidate has previously worked — then form your own opinion of where we stand. I am truly honored to be endorsed by the men and women of the Chippewa County Deputy Sheriff's Association.