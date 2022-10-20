CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who turned 66 in April, will retire when his term ends in April. So, it has created an opening with no incumbent.

Kowalczyk's youngest brother, Chris Kowalczyk, is running to replace him. Like his older brother, Chris Kowalczyk is running as a Democrat. He is challenged by Republican Travis Hakes, who lost to Jim Kowalczyk in 2018, but opted to run again. 

