EAU CLAIRE — High bacteria levels found at Half Moon Beach are keeping the swimming spot closed in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department closed the beach on Wednesday and it remained shut down on Thursday.
The department is continuing daily tests of the water there to determine when bacteria levels drop and it is safe to swim at the beach again.
At Lake Altoona, an algae bloom remained present on Thursday, prompting health officials to continue water quality advisory that began last week.
People can still use the public beach at Lake Altoona and swim in the water, but are advised to find an area where there is no visible patch of algae.
Swallowing algae can be harmful, especially for children and pets. Exposure to algae can result in symptoms including skin, eye and throat irritation or allergic reactions.