Taking a cue from the upcoming Halloween holiday, a local business group is hosting a blood drive next week where donors can watch scary movies and get candy.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting the Halloween-themed blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at its offices, 4319 Jeffers Road, on Eau Claire's north side.
The special event was put together after an American Red Cross member contacted the association about a blood shortage that group is facing.
"We know that blood donations are critical to saving lives, so we want to do our part to help,” CVHBA executive officer Christina Thrun said in a news release.
The blood drive is open to the public. Donors are encouraged to sign up in advance, but walk-ins are welcome, too.
Appointments to this and other blood drives can be made through redcrossblood.org. People can also call the CVHBA at 715-835-2526 to get signed up for Tuesday's blood drive.