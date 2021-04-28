MADISON — A former Eau Claire teacher and school board member has been named to state Superintendent-elect Jill Underly's Department of Public Instruction transition team.
Chris Hambuch-Boyle, a former National Board-certified educator from the Eau Claire school district who after retirement served two terms on the Eau Claire school board and worked as an early childhood consultant, is one of 16 people Underly announced this week have been appointed to her transition team. Hambuch-Boyle also is the Northwest organizer for the Wisconsin Public Education Network, a county board supervisor and president of her local retired teachers’ union.
The transition team will meet periodically, provide advice and counsel, and help connect Underly to communities and stakeholders across the state. Underly was elected state superintendent in April.