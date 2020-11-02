A Hammond man was killed early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in the St. Croix County town of Hammond.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 12:48 a.m. on 100th Avenue, just east of 166th Street.
A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nathan J. Schultz, 42, was eastbound on 100th Avenue when it struck a culvert after entering the north ditch.
The truck rolled onto the driver's side. Schultz was found underneath the truck.
Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown whether Schultz was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This is the fifth traffic fatality this year in St. Croix County.
The crash remains under investigation.