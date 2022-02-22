CHIPPEWA FALLS — There are a handful of businessmen who invested heavily in Chippewa Falls decades ago, who made the city a great community to live in today, says Northwestern Bank president Jerry Jacobson. David Hancock, the owner of Spectrum Industries, is one of those people, Jacobson said.
“He cared deeply about this town,” Jacobson said. “He was engrained in this community.”
Hancock, 89, died Feb. 15. Funeral services will be held on Friday.
Hancock served as chairman of the Northwestern Bank board when Jacobson was new in banking. Jacobson recalled sitting down with Hancock in his office, and Hancock’s ability to talk to him about everything important going on in town.
“He really was someone who could lead a team,” Jacobson said. “He could get people together. He was an extremely smart guy. The city lost one of its forefathers when he passed. The city would not be as great as it is without him.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman agreed that Hancock’s passing is a huge loss.
“He had a huge impact on the community, and his business experience,” Hoffman said. “He had a lot of vision. His business sense was outstanding.”
Hoffman added that the Hancock family was involved in philanthropic efforts in the city.
“He was one of the main drivers in the community for 50 years,” Hoffman said.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, called Hancock a “huge leader.”
“It’s amazing what he accomplished,” Walker said. “He was a pioneer in education. He didn’t seem to slow down until the last two years. He remained active in the company.”
Hancock moved to Chippewa Falls when he was 14, and graduated from McDonell High School. After college, he was director of research at Chippewa Plastics. Early in his career, Hancock and his friends and investors launched Applied Research and Development Company (ARDCO), making plastic foam products ranging from plates to storage containers. ARDCO was later purchased by Standard Oil (AMOCO) and then Pactiv.
Hancock then created Spectrum Industries in 1968, which makes desks, carts, lecterns and other equipment that is designed to implement and integrate the latest technology into its frame, such as USB ports or plug-ins.
“It’s much more than just a lectern with one light bulb and a microphone — it’s much more complicated,” Hancock told the Leader-Telegram in a 2013 interview. “We aren’t inventing technology — we are inventing the box you put it in to make it work. It’s a little bit more than just furniture.”
Later, when the Pactiv building closed, Hancock’s Spectrum Industries purchased the building again.
Hancock also served on many boards, including Northwestern Bank, the Rutledge (Casper) Foundation, St. Joseph Hospital, Ayres Associates and others.