Two Altoona City Council members do not intend to run for re-election in April.
Red Hanks and Andrew Schlafer, incumbents in the council's District 2 and District 3 seats, respectively, filed noncandidacy forms with the city clerk, according to a news release.
Mayor Brendan Pratt and District 1 Councilman Dale Stuber are seeking re-election and have filed papers needed to appear on ballots on April 7.
Candidates interested in running in the spring election have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to file nomination papers at City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave. For information on running for elected office, consult the city's website at www.ci.altoona.wi.us or call the clerk's office, 715-839-6092.