An algae bloom has made swimming near the public beach at Lake Eau Claire potentially unsafe, according to a notice from local health officials.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced a water quality advisory on Tuesday, cautioning people not to swim, go fishing or boating near the mass of algae.
Ingesting the algae can be especially harmful to children and pets, the notice stated.
For updates on the status of public beaches in Eau Claire County, go online to beaches.echealthdepartment.org.