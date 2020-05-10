LADYSMITH -- A 57-year-old Hayward man is accused of sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after he was arrested Saturday afternoon in Rusk County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Spooner post:
At 4:56 p.m. Saturday, a State Patrol trooper responded to a report of a vehicle that had run into the ditch on Highway O at Fire Lane Road. When the trooper arrived on scene, he found the operator, Christopher Arthur Thannum, uninjured and standing outside his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage.
Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving. The trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from Thannum along with other visible signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and Thannum was subsequently charged with sixth-offense OWI.
Thannum was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, where a consensual blood draw was obtained for chemical testing. He was later incarcerated at the Rusk County Jail in Ladysmith. In addition to sixth-offense OWI, Thannum has been charged with bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to have control of a motor vehicle.