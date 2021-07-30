EAU CLAIRE — Community spread of COVID-19 has reached a high enough level again that the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is advising everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to wear face coverings indoors.
The recommendation comes on the heels of new guidance released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommended masks for all people in areas of substantial or high community transmission. The CDC guidance also indicated anyone who visits, works or learns in a K-12 school setting should wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
As of Friday, CDC data show that cases are rising, and Eau Claire County has reached a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19.
"Many people have gotten vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and our community from more spread of this virus," said Health Department director Lieske Giese. "Unfortunately, having 50.9% fully vaccinated was not enough to keep spread low. We now need to add another layer of prevention back for everyone, and that is masks."
Wisconsin Department of Health Services data on Friday ranked Eau Claire County's case activity level as high over the previous two weeks. The assessment was created by combining the county's moderately high burden of 87.5 cases per 100,000 people and its trajectory showing growing cases. The county reported 21 new cases Friday after adding 17 Thursday and 15 Wednesday.
In alignment with the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the City-County Health Department is now providing the following mask guidance for Eau Claire County:
• Everyone age 2 and over is expected to wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if they have been vaccinated.
• Unvaccinated people 12 and older should also consider getting vaccinated.
• All teachers, students, staff and visitors to K-12 schools are expected to wear a mask, even if they have been vaccinated.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is now the dominant virus strain in Wisconsin, is much more contagious than other strains.
The Delta variant is different from previous strains because it is more likely that vaccinated people can pass it on to others, although unvaccinated people are still at the most risk of getting seriously sick or dying and the most likely to spread the virus to others, the department said in a news release.
Wearing masks when local cases are high will help to prevent strain on hospitals and public health systems, the release indicated.
While it is possible that fluctuations in case rates may lead to Eau Claire County being categorized at a level less than substantial transmission for short amounts of time, based on daily CDC data updates, the Health Department said it planned to maintain the mask recommendations as long as the overall trend is increasing.
Department officials said they plan to review data regularly in an effort to provide the best recommendations for slowing COVID-19 spread in the community.
COVID-19 vaccine "booster" doses or any additional vaccine doses are not recommended at this time for people that are fully vaccinated, the release stated.
People with questions can visit covid19eauclaire.org or call the Health Department at 715-839-4718.