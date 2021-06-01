EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking to locate a dog that bit a woman at about 10:30 p.m. on May 24 in Eau Claire.
The bite happened on the 1000 block of West Hamilton Avenue, the department said in a press release Tuesday. The dog was described as a medium-sized terrier-type breed with short white hair. The dog was on a leash walking with a woman with blonde hair, described to be in her mid-30s and about five feet five inches tall.
The Health Department is seeking the dog to find its health and rabies status. People with information about the animal should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.
For information about rabies exposures and what to do if you are bitten by an animal visit the Health Department's website at rabies.echealthdepartment.org.