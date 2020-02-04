The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeking more information about a possible dog bite on Sunday in Eau Claire.
The incident occurred in the early afternoon at the intersection of Maxon and Bellinger streets, causing traffic to stop or detour from the area.
An African American male was seen walking southbound on the east side of the sidewalk and was potentially bitten by a white and brown pitbull. The male was described to be in his 20s or 30s with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
The Health Department needs to determine more information about this possible dog bite and to follow up with the man involved.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.