EAU CLAIRE — Following a period of ownership turnover in the area's rental housing, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reminding landlords to register their properties.
On Friday the Health Department sent out a news release to notify landlords that when they buy rental properties they need to register those buildings.
Peter Speckman, environmental health specialist at the local Health Department, said the reminder came after officials discovered many properties are not currently registered due to changes in ownership. In some cases that was due to people buying properties from others, but Speckman said there have also been new landlords just starting out in the rental business that weren't aware of the registry requirement.
The registry was created in 2017 by the City Council as part of revisions to Eau Claire's housing code. For each rental property they have, landlords must pay a one-time $5 to have them entered into the registry. Along with the address of the rental property, the registry also includes names of the owners and their contact information.
Landlords can go online to eauclairecounty.org/RentalRegistration for more information, to register property electronically or print out forms to mail in payments.