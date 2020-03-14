The hum of typical spring activity in the Chippewa Valley has clamped down in the last several days, as universities, school districts, community events and large gatherings prepare to close for several weeks.
Local public health officials have repeated that Eau Claire County residents are currently at low risk for contracting the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
“State cases are here, and we are planning and expecting that might change in Eau Claire County. We’re prepared to react to that,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Friday afternoon.
The state saw its coronavirus cases rise to 26 Saturday, in addition to one case in the state having already recovered, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. As of Saturday afternoon, 246 people had tested negative.
The situation is “rapidly changing,” Giese said Friday. “Getting sick from COVID-19 is not something we’re concerned about currently in our community, but it’s something we’re planning and watching for.”
Wisconsin’s 26 identified coronavirus cases are mostly clustered in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Just one case, in Pierce County, has been identified in western Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin DHS.
State and local health agencies are urging people to cancel or postpone large gatherings, in an attempt to slow the virus’ spread and not overload hospitals — but Giese said the Eau Claire County department is “confident” hospitals will be able to respond.
“Because we have big health care resources here, people come from many other places,” she said Friday. “We are confident that, at this point, given what we know about the disease, we have (the ability to respond).”
However, hospitals shouldn’t get tied up with people who don’t need care, she added.
“The request to the community is to really think through when a visit to urgent care or a hospital is necessary,” Giese said.
Local public health officials and infectious disease specialists this week have given advice to the Chippewa Valley public about how to respond to COVID-19 worries. Here are their recommendations about what to do next.
Does Eau Claire County have identified coronavirus cases?
No, as of Saturday afternoon, according to Wisconsin DHS.
Eau Claire health department officials Friday said they do not have numbers of how many in Eau Claire County have pending tests, or how many in the county have been tested.
The department is aware of “concerning cases,” people who have been in contact with COVID-19 cases, and are monitoring those people, Giese said Friday.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
A fever, cough, trouble breathing or shortness of breath. But people with COVID-19 have a range of symptoms, and some may display few or no symptoms at all, according to Wisconsin DHS.
Some people also experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, said Dr. Janki Patel, an infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic Health System, who spoke at a UW-Eau Claire forum Thursday.
How can I tell if I have influenza or COVID-19 symptoms?
Both illnesses have similar warning signs, Patel said.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches or fatigue, according to the CDC.
There is influenza in the Eau Claire County community, which is experiencing a “difficult flu year,” Giese said Friday.
In terms of critical illness, is COVID-19 comparable to the flu?
Influenza infects millions of people each year, and kills about 0.1% of people it infects, the Associated Press reported. The mortality rate of COVID-19 is much harder to nail down since it’s a new virus and little is known about it, but various reports estimate its fatality rate from less than 1% to as high as 4% in cases diagnosed so far, depending on where those cases are, the Associated Press reported.
The majority of people infected with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks.
About one in six people who get COVID-19 become “seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing,” according to WHO.
What is the likelihood of ‘community spread’ in the Eau Claire area?
The county does not have signs of community transmission of COVID-19, Giese said Friday.
Community spread means an illness or condition is spreading without a known source, according to the CDC.
It’s possible people who aren’t experiencing symptoms could be contagious, “but it’s not clear the degree,” Patel said. “Actively coughing is the main mode of transmission.”
I have a fever and a cough, but I haven’t been in contact with a known case of COVID-19, and I haven’t traveled anywhere with a known outbreak. Should I ask my doctor for a test?
People in Eau Claire County who haven’t been in contact with a known case of COVID-19, or haven’t traveled anywhere with a known outbreak, and aren’t experiencing symptoms aren’t being tested under the CDC’s current criteria, Giese said.
The Eau Claire school district family announced to be self-quarantining last week after being exposed to a COVID-19 case have not been tested as of Friday afternoon, since they have not displayed symptoms, Giese said.
I have COVID-19 symptoms, and I’ve traveled to an area with a known outbreak or I’ve been in contact with a known case.
You should contact your health care provider via phone, discuss your symptoms with them and arrange to be tested, Giese said.
I’ve traveled to an area with a known outbreak, or I’ve been in contact with a person with coronavirus — but I’m not experiencing symptoms. What should I do?
The Eau Claire health department is recommending people don’t travel to Washington, California or New York, or internationally to any country with a known COVID-19 outbreak. (For a full list of impacted countries, visit the CDC’s travel advisory page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers.)
The health department is asking people who travel to those areas to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return. If people become ill in those 14 days, they will be tested, Giese said.
“Imagine if you were asked to tell us all people you came in contact with in 14 days,” Giese said. “That’s very difficult to come up with a good complete list … That’s why if someone’s going to those three states or any countries with community transmission, those people are asked to stay home.”
What is self-quarantining?
Self-quarantine is a practice where well people stay home to limit the number of people they’re potentially exposed to in case they get sick, Giese said.
“We also are really hoping … that employers make it easy for people to follow self-quarantine, if that’s something they need to do, or generally to stay home when they’re sick,” Giese said. “Any disease spreads if people go to work coughing and sneezing.”
How does COVID-19 testing work in Wisconsin?
Doctors and physicians can now order COVID-19 tests; they don’t need clearance from their local health department, the state or the CDC, Giese said.
Several labs, including commercial labs, are accepting coronavirus tests in Wisconsin.
I’m sneezing and have a runny nose, but I don’t have any other symptoms.
Giese urged people with “a low level of (cold) symptoms” to stay home.
“Please don’t be contacting your physician for every runny nose in your household,” she said. “We know people are concerned, we care about that concern but we want to help manage the stress on the system.”
I’m immunocompromised, or have a pre-existing condition. Should I take extra steps to protect myself?
Older adults and people with serious chronic conditions, like heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, are at a higher risk for getting “very sick” from COVID-19, according to the Eau Claire health department.
Those people should stock up on supplies, limit close contact with other people in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel and stay home as much as possible, the department advised.
“Everyone’s level of immunosuppression is different,” Patel said. “Talk to your health care provider about risks.”
Why are schools closing and large events being canceled?
On Thursday, Wisconsin DHS recommended “non-essential” gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled or postponed.
Eau Claire County is following suit, Giese said, and cancellations will be reevaluated after 30 days.
The agency added that large outbreaks of infectious diseases like COVID-19 can rapidly overwhelm hospitals and clinics. Cancelling large gatherings is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 so the health care system is able to “maintain quality care” for ill people.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all K-12 schools statewide be closed.
Should I cancel my gathering of fewer than 250 people?
The Eau Claire health department isn’t making strong recommendations to hold or cancel smaller events, Giese said.
“We are telling organizations that are having events to message strongly about having people stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands,” she said. “We encourage events to perhaps actively watch their group, and if they see people actively ill, to ask them to leave.”
Should I stock up on nonperishable food and medications?
The recommendation from the Eau Claire health department, state and CDC is to have supplies on hand for 14 days, Giese said.
I’m anxious about COVID-19. Is there anything else I should do?
“Make sure sick people stay home, wash hands, we’re not spreading any disease that we have. That helps us now and when COVID-19 cases are here,” Giese said.
Students who live in residence halls or dorms can keep “high-touch areas” clean, and avoid making direct contact with door handles in public bathrooms, Patel said.
People are urged to wash their hands with hot water and soap for 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching their face, according to the CDC.
People with questions about the coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or contact the Eau Claire health department at 715-839-4725.